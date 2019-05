PETALING JAYA: Traders at Ramadan bazaars have been advised to study the terms and conditions of the e-wallet system to ensure they are compensated as stipulated in their agreement.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association (Fomca) deputy president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman said although going cashless is not new, it is important to see if there are any hidden charges or surcharges imposed on the traders.

“Traders at bazaars have used cash in their daily transactions and the cash received is used for their business the next day. If they use the e-wallet platform, they may experience cash flow problems if there is a term that states they will only receive their payment after a month. The traders will also have to consider the possibility of having a higher cost to start their business.

“Therefore, they should be given the option to operate using cash in their transactions too,“ he said.

He was referring to some traders at Kampung Baru who have opted to go cashless with the help of the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, which is being used for the first time at the Ramadan bazaars.

Visitors who wish to purchase food and drinks at the bazaars can do so by scanning the QR code displayed at the premises, where the amount will be deducted from their e-wallet.

Traders would receive a RM1 incentive on top of each purchase made, which will be paid after a month.

Committee member for Kg Baru Malay Agricultural Settlement Shamsuri Suradi admitted that traders were initially hesitant to go cashless.

Currently, there are 400 traders at the bazaar along Jalan Raja Alang, Jalan Raja Muda Musa, and Jalan Raja Uda.

The Touch ‘n Go e-wallet was launched by Rural and Development minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.