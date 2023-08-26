Cashless village initiative will boost tourism activities in Pahang: Exco

KUANTAN: The cashless village initiative being implemented in Hulu Tembeling sub-district, Jerantut will be able to boost tourism activities in the area, said Pahang Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man.

She said the move could also drive economic growth through the available platforms thus reducing the digital divide between urban and rural residents.

“Today’s programme will to some extent increase tourism especially in Taman Negara, by providing an easier, faster and safer payment mode through the use of DuitNow, which is seen to be more convenient especially for tourists coming to Taman Negara.

“I also understand that boat operators and traders around this area have started using digital payment, which of course is a more efficient financial management system, thus enabling seamless adoption of cashless transactions at the National Park,“ she said at the launch of Hulu Tembeling, Jerantut as a cashless village today.

Elaborating, Leong said the collaboration between Agrobank and Tourism Pahang will be able to expand the use of cashless services that can benefit the local community as well as deliver socio-economic benefits.

“It is hoped that with this cashless initiative, traders will enjoy better sales,” she said adding that the state government was also committed to moving forward in digital transformation efforts with the involvement of every level of society as well as the industries. - Bernama