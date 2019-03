KLANG: A construction company in Bandar Bukit Tinggi here is said to have lost RM4.3 million due to alleged criminal breach of trust by its accounting manager.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said a police report was lodged by the company’s human resource manager upon discovering the discrepancies last March 1.

An internal inquiry by the company found that one of its personnel, aged 49, had been missing since last Jan 19 and believed to be responsible for the loss of RM4.3 million, he said in a statement sent through WhatsApp today.

He said the suspect was also alleged to have asked the company RM45.000 to pay the cost of a heart surgery in Singapore.

Shamsul Amar said the suspect was believed to have made several false claims and the payments were deposited into his personal account and also of other individuals.

Meanwhile, he said the police was looking for man, known as Hoh Kian Kuen, 48, and urged those with information on him to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama