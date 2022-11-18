CCM expresses shock over Muhyiddin’s Christianisation agenda remark

PETALING JAYA: The Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) has expressed shock over a statement allegedly made by former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin accusing Christians of being in cahoots with a group of Jews to promote and christianise Malaysia.

CCM general secretary Rev Jonathan Yesudas said the statement was untrue and irresponsible for a politician of his standing to make such a statement on social media.

“We live in a multi-religious and multiracial country and the sensitivity of each community must be taken into account when addressing public forums.

“Such statements, carelessly uttered, have a tendency to create racial and religious tension and strife,“ said Yesudas in a statement today.

He also called on the authorities to address the remarks made by the Perikatan Nasional’s Pagoh candidate.

“This is to ensure that such a blatant disregard of the truth and of the sensitivities of the various religions are not condoned or repeated,“ said Yesudas.

In a video posted on TikTok, Muhyiddin could be seen giving a speech where he told the public not to vote for Pakatan Harapan as they are a ‘dangerous’ coalition and are allegedly backed by a group of Jews and Christians which were pushing for a Christianisation agenda in Malaysia.

“Pakatan Harapan is a huge danger. I saw a video where a group of Jews were talking about Malaysia and were praying for the country to fall into the hands of the opposition, which has been sponsoring these groups of Jews and Christians.

“For me, this is dangerous. Does that mean a Christianisation process is going to happen?” Muhyiddin said.