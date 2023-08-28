Ceremony for paying last respects to Selangor MCA chairman today

SHAH ALAM: Those wishing to pay their last respects to Selangor MCA chairman Datuk Ng Chok Sin, 55, who died yesterday, can do so at his family home in Sepang.

Selangor MCA Wanita chief Tee Hooi Ling said the ceremony will be held until 11 pm tonight at No. 179, Kampung Baru, Sungai Pelek, Sepang.

“The funeral service will be held on Thursday (Aug 31) at 10 am at the same location,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Selangor MCA vice chairman Tan Gim Tuan when contacted confirmed that Ng passed away at his home in Taman Desa, OUG, Kuala Lumpur around 8pm yesterday.

“Ng was a Sungai Pelek native. He contested the Sungai Pelek state seat as a Barisan Nasional candidate in 2013 and 2018,” he said.

Wee said Ng had held various positions in the party including the central committee member, Sepang MCA division chairman, Selangor MCA secretary, MCA Youth deputy secretary-general and Selangor MCA Youth treasurer.

“I appointed him Selangor MCA chairman after I assumed the position of MCA president in 2018.

“He took on the responsibility and subsequently played a role in protecting the interests of the people alongside the Selangor MCA leadership,” he added.

Wee said Ng’s demise is a great loss to MCA, adding that he hoped his family members would remain resilient and strong. - Bernama