GEORGE TOWN: The situation at a bustling hawker complex here turned chaotic last night as foreign workers ran helter-skelter when they sensed the presence of enforcement officers from the Penang Immigration Department.

But it was to no avail as the officers had already cordoned off the area around the complex in Solok Sungai Pinang.

State Immigration Department Enforcement chief Kholijah Mohamad said that 60 officers took part in the operation, which began at 9pm, and they inspected 15 stalls in the complex.

“Of the 50 foreign workers there, 34 were arrested for various offences under the Immigration Regulations and Immigration Act. Among the offences were for not having travel documents and work permits as well as for misusing their social visit passes,” she said here today.

Those arrested, aged between 20 and 40, included 19 Bangladeshi men; nine Myanmarese, including five women; two Indonesian women; two Syrian men; as well as a Vietnamese and Nepalese men.

Kholijah said they also arrested five locals believed to be the employers of the foreign workers.

She said preliminary investigations found that some of the employers hired as many as eight to 13 foreign workers each without fear or respect for the law.

“The employers will pay the price for their folly as we will not compromise and will take action in accordance with existing provisions under the law.

“An employer who hires workers not possessing a valid permit or pass shall be liable to a fine of between RM10,000 and RM50,000 or jailed a maximum of 12 months or both,” she said, adding that they would continue their operation to curb the influx of illegal immigrants. — Bernama