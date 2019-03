KUALA LUMPUR: The first day sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today has turned into chaos when Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir questioned corrupt practices among political party leaders.

Akmal Nasrullah of PKR said this when debating on the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address, and expressed his worry concerning the corrupt practices among the leaders that were not only confined to Umno.

“Here I will like to bring up the corruption that not only confined among Umno leaders. I read newspaper reports stating that there are PAS leaders with RM1 million in their bank accounts that have been frozen since.

“If that is not enough, there are luxury vehicles like Vellfire, Porsche, and Range Rover worth RM2.3 million also seized. I want the minister to confirm if any PAS leaders are being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering Act,” he said.

He also challenged Umno and PAS leaders to publicly declare their assets to ensure integrity and transparency.

His statement was then backed by R. S. N. Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who questioned whether the current Umno and PAS cooperation might be due to the two parties being plagued with the same issue of corruption.

Ahmad Amzad Mohamed (PAS-Kuala Terengganu) and Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) then demanded Akmal Nasrullah to name the PAS leaders involved or he was just making slanderous allegations.

Akmal Nasrullah, who is also PKR Youth chief, then explained that he raised the matter because he wanted the clarification from the minister so that the political party leaders would be cleared of alleged corruption.

This has caused several PAS MPs to stand up and shout “tarik balik” (retract) to Akmal Nasrullah to retract his statement.

The situation continued for 10 minutes until Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof ordered the Johor Baru MP to retract his statement and he complied. — Bernama