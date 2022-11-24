Charles Santiago: Incredible gesture shows DAP’s commitment to country

PETALING JAYA: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has made an incredible gesture with open apologies from its secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Lim Guan Eng, former Klang MP Charles Santiago said today.

“The only thing left to do now is to end the impasse and make (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister,” he said in a statement.

“This, together with the announcement of not taking up Cabinet positions, clearly shows DAP is committed to the welfare of the country and her people without any ulterior motive.

“Therefore, I ask that we stop demonising the party for political vested interests and stop the play of religion on politics. It’s time to come together as Malaysians for the sake of our country.”