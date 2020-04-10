Chartered flight to bring back M’sian students in Egypt

KUALA LUMPUR: A chartered flight with 280 Malaysian students in Egypt is expected to depart from Cairo International Airport at 2pm local time (8pm Malaysian time) today.

Ambassador of Egypt to Malaysia, Gamal A. Metwally, said he received a call from Malaysia Airlines on Wednesday for permission to land at the main airport in Egypt for the mission, and added the flight is chartered by the students’ family members following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The plane is expected to arrive at the KL International Airport (KLIA) Sepang early tomorrow morning Saturday (April 11) (estimated 5.40am Malaysian time),” said the ambassador when contacted by Bernama, today. - Bernama