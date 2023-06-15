Charting a course for SPM leavers

THE SPM results were announced last week and the internet is buzzing with social media posts of happiness, excitement and relief.

I remember my day of “reckoning” twenty years ago. I was expecting an average result that was not too disappointing or stellar. I was targetting five A’s but to my and much of everybody else’s surprise, I had 10. I was even named best student of the school that year.

Imagine the horror on my principal’s face when this truant student received A’s in every subject. I even had an A for a subject I did not attend for a whole year, namely, information technology. Now, I am recognised as a Chartered IT Professional and a Chartered Engineer as well as a Chartered Manager.

I did not know what I wanted to do back then, and I am still not too sure now. This is reflected in my working history – I started my professional career as a rocket scientist, doing research in hypersonic flight in the field of artificial intelligence and computational drug design.

I would certainly have benefitted from prophetic advice from a well-experienced adult on what I should have studied back then. Thus, as I reflect, I pen my advice to the young SPM leavers, who are wondering what path they should pursue.

I think the best way to prepare is by looking at the future. We need to look at what the future

will hold in 10 or 20 years from now to decide how to plan.

A secondary school graduate will embark on a long journey of at least 10 years before he is at

a point that he can make an impact in his professional field.

Let us look at the most pressing issues that will require significant investment in highly skilled manpower that will happen in a decade.

Freshwater shortage: A thirst for innovation

Freshwater scarcity is a critical challenge that demands urgent attention. According to the United Nations, by 2030, the global demand for freshwater is projected to exceed supply by 40%. To address this issue, graduates should equip themselves with knowledge and skills in

water resource management, hydrology and environmental engineering.

Pursuing civil engineering, environmental science or water resource management degrees will provide the foundation to develop and implement advanced filtration systems, desalination techniques and water management solutions.

As leading water expert Peter Gleick aptly said: “The water crisis is largely a crisis of governance and management rather than of resource availability.”

By embracing these fields, graduates can actively contribute to securing water access for communities around the globe and drive innovative solutions to tackle this urgent challenge.

Natural resource depletion: A symphony of sustainability

The depletion of natural resources poses a significant threat to our planet’s sustainability. The World Wildlife Fund reports that humans currently consume resources at a rate of 1.7 times faster than the Earth can regenerate.

To address this, graduates who are passionate about sustainable practices should consider pursuing degrees in sustainable engineering, environmental science or green chemistry. These fields provide a solid grounding in resource efficiency, recycling and the development of renewable alternatives.

For instance, sustainable engineering enables the design and implementation of technologies that reduce energy consumption and promote the use of renewable resources.

According to the World Economic Forum, the shift towards a circular economy, where waste is minimised and resources are reused, has the potential to generate US$4.5 trillion (RM20.8 trillion) in economic benefits by 2030.

By embracing the principles of sustainable design and green technologies, graduates can spearhead the transition towards a more sustainable future, nurturing a harmonious relationship between human progress and environmental preservation.

Extreme weather conditions: Weathering the storm

The increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events present a formidable challenge that demands our attention.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that without significant action, the frequency of extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, droughts and heatwaves will continue to rise.

To address this, graduates can embark on paths, such as meteorology, climate science, urban planning or disaster management.

Through degrees in atmospheric science, urban planning or environmental studies, graduates can gain the expertise required to forecast and mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions.

By adopting a multidisciplinary approach, graduates can contribute to the development of early warning systems, resilient infrastructure and urban planning strategies that bolster societal resilience in the face of climatic disruptions.

As the saying goes, “the best time to prepare for a storm is before it arrives”. By heeding this advice, graduates can become instrumental in safeguarding communities and shaping a resilient future.

Food security: Cultivating a bountiful tomorrow

The global food crisis, driven by population growth, climate change and dwindling resources, poses a profound challenge that necessitates innovative solutions.

The United Nations estimates that by 2050, the global population will reach 9.7 billion, requiring a 70% increase in food production.

Graduates passionate about addressing this challenge should consider degrees in agricultural science, agronomy, agricultural engineering or food science. These fields equip graduates with the knowledge to revolutionise food production through vertical farming, precision agriculture and the development of genetically modified crops.

For example, vertical farming allows for the cultivation of crops in controlled environments, reducing water usage and land requirements while maximising yields.

Precision agriculture, enabled by advanced technologies, such as remote sensing and data analytics, optimises the use of resources and minimises environmental impacts.

By embracing technology and innovative farming practices, graduates can help ensure food security, sustainable farming practices and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.

As Nobel laureate and father of the Green Revolution Norman Borlaug said: “You cannot build a peaceful world on empty stomachs and human misery”.

New pandemics: Safeguarding global health

The recent Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the vulnerabilities of our global health systems. Graduates driven by a sense of purpose to protect global health and combat future pandemics should consider degrees in biomedical sciences, epidemiology, public health or data science. These fields offer the foundation to delve into biomedical research, public health policy and data analysis for disease prevention and control.

Health science graduates can play crucial roles in early detection, rapid diagnostics, vaccine development and the formulation of effective public health strategies, safeguarding humanity against future pandemics.

As renowned immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci once said: “If you think public health is expensive, wait until you see the cost of a pandemic.”

By heeding this wisdom and pursuing careers in the realm of public health, graduates can actively contribute to building robust health infrastructures, implementing proactive measures and ensuring the well-being of global populations.

Embracing technology’s potential: Preparing for the future

In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, graduates should cultivate proficiency in artificial intelligence, data analytics, robotics and biotechnology. These transformative technologies offer unprecedented opportunities to address the challenges of the future.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and data analytics, graduates can unlock insights, make informed decisions and drive innovation across various fields.

Robotics, with its ability to automate labour-intensive tasks and enhance efficiency, can revolutionise industries and create new job opportunities.

Biotechnology, at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs, holds the potential to transform healthcare, agriculture and environmental conservation.

By embracing these technological domains alongside their chosen fields, graduates can become trailblazers, leveraging technology to overcome challenges and unlock the full potential of the future.

In conclusion, as high school graduates prepare to embark on their tertiary education journeys, they stand at the precipice of a future laden with challenges and untold possibilities.

By aligning their pursuits with the demands of tomorrow, graduates can equip themselves to tackle pressing issues, such as freshwater shortage, natural resource depletion, extreme weather conditions, low food production and new pandemics.

Through studies in fields like engineering, environmental science, meteorology, agriculture and public health, they can become the vanguard of change, paving the way for a sustainable, resilient and prosperous future. With technology as their ally, their contributions will shape the world we pass on to future generations.

The writer is a Chartered IT Professional, a Chartered Engineer and a Chartered Manager.

He is a Visiting Academic at the Faculty of Integrated Technologies, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, and the CEO of Herbalogi.ai, a startup using AI to create natural medicine. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com