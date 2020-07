GEORGE TOWN: Traders from throughout the country are invited to join the ‘Happy Hour’ programme at Bukit Jambul Complex (KBJ) in Penang from July 5 to 7, with site rentals as low as RM10 per day.

KBJ joint management general manager Crystal Wong said this was an initiative to help local traders who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and do not have a venue for their business.

“We realise that many night and day markets as well as other such locations are still not operating. So we want to provide this opportunity for traders to earn income with a low rental rate and make up for the losses incurred during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“We are also giving priority to single mothers. Our objective is to open up space and train petty traiders so that they can grow their businesses,” she told Bernama.

She added that during the programme, the traders will be allowed to operate from 11am until 10pm on the fifth floor of the complex.

Wong said so far, the majority of traders who have registered for this programme were food and clothes sellers who had been operating at roadsides, night and day markets as well as bazaars.

“Members of the public who shop during the ‘Happy Hour’ will have a chance at winning a lucky draw with prizes which include a stay at a top hotel in Penang, while they can also buy goods at attractive prices, get rebates and cash vouchers,” she said.

She added that those interested to participate in the programme can contact telephone number 011-10185118 (Titus) or 012-6229990 (Wiena). — Bernama