SEMENYIH: Voters in the Semenyih state seat by-election who have not received their voter’s cards should check the electoral roll, especially their voter numbers earlier, before polling day on March 2.

In a statement issued today, the Election Commission (EC) said voters could do it by:

a) checking the official EC portal at pengundi.spr.gov.my;

b) calling telephone number 03-88927018;

c) check through the MySPR Semak application;

d) send an SMS to 15888 (type SPRsemakNO.IC)

Voters who have received the voter’s card or know their electoral roll information do not need to make the checks and can go straight to the polling lanes.

Voters who are checking their information are advised to note down the polling centre, polling lane and their voter numbers.

The EC also reminded voters to bring their identity cards and voter’s cards or notes of their voting information and show them to the first clerk.

“The voter’s card and note of the electoral roll will make it easy for the clerk to check the voter’s name and facilitate the voting process on polling day,” the statement said.

The Semenyih by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent from Pakatan Harapan, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, on Jan 11.