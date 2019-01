PETALING JAYA: Datuk Redzuanwan Ismail or Chef Wan makes a better role model role model for all young Felda settlers than former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Lim Kit Siang said today.

“Chef Wan will be quite a gold standard for the Felda youths and the new generation of Malaysians to emulate, unlike Najib,” the DAP adviser said in a statement today.

“Coming from a big family of seven siblings, Chef Wan always enjoyed food and he followed his dream and passion in cooking, giving up his profession as an accountant and became an international household name as a celebrity chef.”

Lim said Chef Wan’s return to Felda Sungai Koyan for some Pakatan Harapan Cameron Highlands by-election campaigning was undoubtedly the highlight of the campaign – not the glittering but artificially staged visit by Najib or even the ceramah rounds by the PAS President, Datuk Seri Hadi Awang.

“And characteristic of Che Wan’s biting tongue, he said what must be in the hearts of many Malays – that he would slap Najib’s face if the former Prime Minister was there, asking ‘How could you let Felda be mismanaged like that? Come on’,” Lim said.

Che Wan was enraged when asked about Najib’s claim of a “golden age” for Felda settlers, on the ground that they had received bonuses and high salaries, he added.