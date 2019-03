PUTRAJAYA: The chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim, Pasir Gudang, Johor has so far not seriously affected fish breeders and farmers around the location, said Agriculture and Agro-industry Minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the initial report from monitoring done by the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) revealed that the income of only a small number of river fish breeders were slightly affected by the pollution.

“I had asked for serious monitoring be carried out while the latest report will be announced if there is any new development,“ he told a news conference after launching the paraquat ban campaign, here, today.

Salahuddin said the ministry would channel the aid required if there were fish breeders and farmers whose livelihood was seriously affected by the toxic chemical waste pollution.

The recent incident at Sungai Kim Kim has affected the health of hundreds of residents around the location and forced the closure of 111 schools in Pasir Gudang since March 7.

Asked on the issue of additional NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) fertiliser and pesticide for 322,000 paddy farmers across the country, Salahuddin said distribution of the aid for this planting season had been completed.

However, for next year, he said he would ensure adequate allocation for the aid in Budget 2020.

The media recently reported on the late delivery of fertiliser and pesticide for paddy farmers. — Bernama