GEORGE TOWN: Up to 50 Penangites can stand a chance to apply for a full scholarship to enrol in Chengdu Polytechnic, a college located in China’s Sichuan province.

Founder and chief executive officer of Phoenix Asia Academy of Technology Kenneth Phoenix said that an annual tuition fee of RMB15,000 (RM9,050) and accommodation fee of RMB3,000 (RM1,810) would be covered by the college for those wishing to pursue their higher education in either Business, Information Technology (IT) or Tourism Management there.

Phoenix said the scholarship would be open to Malaysians of all races who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) earlier in the last couple of years with priority given to Penangites.

“The college will also provide Mandarin training classes for non-Mandarin speakers, which is also included in the scholarship,“ he said in a press conference here today.

According to him, Phoenix Asia Academy would be in charge of managing the application process, where applicants could send their applications via email at admission@phoenixasia.org.

“For those who are interested to apply for the scholarship, they should include their SPM (or UEC) results, graduation certificate, identification card and a passport-size photo in their application,“ he said, adding that shortlisted applicants would go through a face-to-face interview.

Meanwhile, Penang Exco for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage Yeoh Soon Hin said that the inaugural scholarship for Penangites by the polytechnic was part of a cooperative relations formed between Penang and Chengdu three years ago.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for tourism cooperation was signed between the state government and the Provincials of Chengdu in November 2016, followed by another MoU on cooperative relations between Penang Island City Council and Chengdu Municipality signed in December last year.

“These collaborations were warmly received by both parties as the starting point for more developments and exchanges between both parties. A number of similarities were shared by Penang and Chengdu, both our communities are proud believers in the quality of life in an invigorating environment,“ he said.

He added that for the past three years, over 50% of Chinese students studying in Penang were from Chengdu. — Bernama