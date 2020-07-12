Chicken price will not exceed RM9 per kg by August: Rosol Wahid

MALACCA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) today gave the assurance that the retail price of chicken nationwide will not exceed RM9 per kg by August.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid, said this upon assurance given by industry players during a meeting with the ministry recently following the surge in the chicken price during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

However, checks conducted by MDTCA until early this month found some traders selling the chicken for between RM8.20 to RM8.69 per kg, he told reporters after the Walkabout Price Monitoring Programme at the Historic Malacca City Council Public Market, here today.

Previously, it was viralled that in Terengganu, the price of chicken had gone up to RM10.50 per kg.

Two days ago, MDTC confirmed that there was an increase of between 10 sen and RM1.50 per kg for chicken during the period June 4 to 19.

Rosol said MDTCA would continue to monitor the prices of essential goods, especially ahead of the Aidiladha celebration at the end of this month.

On the high price of durian, Rosol said the ministry was looking for the best way to resolve the issue including obtaining views from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry.

“We will discuss how to control the prices of durian as there various varieties of the fruit, as the D24, Udang Merah, Beserah, Musang King and IOI,” he added. - Bernama