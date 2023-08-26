Chief Minister: Penang business premises will not be fined for failing to fly Jalur Gemilang

GEORGE TOWN: Business premises in Penang are encouraged to fly the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the National Month but those that fail to do so will not be penalised, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said owners of business premises should voluntarily display the national flag as a sign of solidarity and loyalty to the country.

“In Penang, there is no such policy (imposing penalties). We believe that having such a policy might be counter-productive.

“Any programme to inculcate love for the country should not be undertaken by force and many have questioned whether flying the flag is the only way to show our patriotism.

“This matter has been debated in the last 10 to 20 years; so over here we encourage people to fly the Jalur Gemilang as a sign of unity, loyalty and love for the country. There is no compulsion,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after flagging off a motorcycle convoy in conjunction with the state-level ‘Jaulah Merdeka Ride To Khairah Ummah 4.0 Tahun 2023 Malaysia MADANI’ at Masjid Jamek Jelutong here today.

Chow was asked to comment on reports quoting Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin that business premises in Ipoh which refused to comply with the notice on installing the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the National Month would be compounded RM250 under Section 107(2) of the Local Government Act.

On the Jaulah Merdeka Ride programme, Chow said it was a commendable effort to gather participants of various ages and backgrounds to ride on motorcycles to reach out to the community.

“I hope that the people of Penang, as a state which has adopted the Malaysia Madani approach based on sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion, can contribute to the sustainable growth of the Malaysian economy,” he said.

A total of 200 motorcycles were in the convoy which went on a tour of six mosques in five districts in the state to enliven the National Month and mosque activities. - Bernama