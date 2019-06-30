Children of fishermen, night market traders get Petronas education sponsorship

KUALA NERUS: “I dream of a stable career to help my family finances so that my father does not have to be a night market trader after this,“ said 18–year–old Wan Muhammad Nur Hisyam Wan Zakaria.

Wan Muhammad Nur Hisyam, who will continue his studies in Australia, is grateful that by being selected with 39 other students from Terengganu for this year’s Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP) has kept his dream alive.

The former Batu Rakit Integrated Boarding School student, who scored 11 A’s in the 2018 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, has received a scholarship worth about RM700,000 from Petronas for five years to further his studies in chemical engineering.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity because I can continue my studies without burdening my parents financially as it will be financed by Petronas. I am determined to make full use of this opportunity in order to have a brighter future,“ he said.

He was met by reporters at the PESP presentation by State Syariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahri Mamat at the Petronas Institute of Technology (Instep) here today.

Also present was Petronas Group senior vice–president of Human Resource Management Datuk Raiha Azni Abd Rahman.

For Nor Nadhirah Mohd Nor, 18, who will pursue her studies at Petronas University of Technology (UTP) this September, the sponsorship will be fully utilised in her pursuit of becoming an engineer.

“I don’t want my father to go to the sea to catch fish anymore because he is old. It’s time for me to repay my parents who have sacrificed a lot. I’m grateful to Petronas for this sponsorship as it has opened up a path for a brighter future,” she said.

Raiha Azni said Petronas had allocated over RM156 million to fund 400 of the 2018 SPM outstanding students in Malaysia to further their studies in chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, geophysics, law and other related oil and gas courses at UTP and several universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and China this year.

“The sponsorship will be used to cover their university expenses because we believe that these students will continue the legacy and become the future leaders of the country,“ she said.

Since 2003, a total of 842 Terengganu–born children have been sponsored under the PESP programme and from its inauguration in 1975, PESP has benefited more than 36,800 students with a sponsorship value of more than RM3.3 billion. — Bernama