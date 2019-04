KUALA LUMPUR: China has never questioned the friendship and mutual trust it shares with Malaysia under the Pakatan Harapan government.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said he never thought of the PH government as being “against China” nor was the Chinese government offended by Putrajaya’s decision to review the former’s projects here.

“Tun M is a long-time partner of China. He has a track record of being friendly with China.

“We should distinguish between overall bilateral relations with specific projects,” he said at a roundtable with the Malaysian media at the Chinese Embassy here, Thursday.

The ambassador said China’s leader and its people regard Dr Mahathir as a respected leader, and would never forget Dr Mahathir’s initiative in bringing China to the Asean table.

“He is the father of today’s robust Asean plus China cooperation,“ he added.

Bai Tian said Dr Mahathir’s participation at the upcoming 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRI Summit) would enable the Prime Minister to exchange views with other leaders on the Chinese initiative.

Dr Mahathir is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on an official meeting in which they are expected to exchange views on bilateral cooperation, especially in the context of the 45th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

This will be Dr Mahathir’s 10th official visit to China, the second time during his current stint in office.

“This visit will be a very pleasant, successful and fruitful visit,” Bai Tian said.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with Chinese businesses to discuss investment opportunities in Malaysia.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed on the sidelines of the forum, including some on palm oil.

The BRI Summit from April 25-27 in Beijing will also be attended by about 40 other leaders from BRI participating countries. — Bernama