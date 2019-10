GEORGE TOWN: A Chinese national pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless driving which caused the death of a motorcyclist at the junction along Jalan Datuk Keramat last Friday.

Liu Shasha, aged 25, claimed trial after the charge was read out to her in Mandarin before Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan here.

At about 6.25am that day Liu, who was alleged to be driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed her car into several vehicles waiting at the junction’s traffic light.

The motorcyclist was killed in the incident.

Liu was charged under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, in which if found guilty, she faces imprisonment of between three to ten years.

Rosnee denied bail and fixed November 8 for case mention.

Nabila Huda Muhammad Nazim represented the prosecution while P. Ashokumar stood as the accused’s defense counsel.