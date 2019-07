PUTRAJAYA: A Chinese national was spared the gallows after the Federal Court here today reduced her charge from trafficking in 1,529.7g of methamphetamine to possession of the drug.

Liang You Mei, 36, an electronic factory worker from Guangxi, China was instead sentenced to 17 years’ jail, effective from her arrest on Dec 16, 2013.

The five-member bench led by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Seri David Wong Dak Wah also comprised Federal Court judges Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Tan Sri Idrus Harun and Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan.

Liang, a mother of three, was found guilty by the Shah Alam High Court in 2017 of committing the offence at the Low Cost Carrier Terminal international arrival hall, Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 2.30am on Dec 16, 2013.

The Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal last year.

According to the facts of the case, a grey package wrapped in transparent plastic containing white crystalline substances were found in a luggage Liang was carrying upon her arrival from Hong Kong.

In mitigation, counsel Kitson Foong said the appellant had been in prison for six years and was remorseful of her action.

Deputy public prosecutor Gan Chee Keong asked the court to take into account the weight of the drug. — Bernama