GEORGE TOWN: The mother and brother of Rahimi Ahmad, one of the Malaysians injured in the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch yesterday will leave for New Zealand today on a 3.30 pm flight from the Penang International Airport (PIA).

The two family members, Rokiah Mohammad, 65, and her son, Roshidi Ahmad, 42, will be accompanied by State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh and Bayan Lepas Assemblyman Azrul Aziz Mahathir.

“ My flight arrrangement, and that of YB (Yang Berhormat) Phee, as well as Rahimi’s mother and brother, have been taken care of. At 3.30 pm today, we will leave from PIA, said Azrul through WhatsApp today.

Last night, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, in a statement, said that Phee and Azrul would represent the state government to help the Penang-born victim.

As of last night, Wisma Putra has confirmed that two Malaysians were injured in the mass shootings at the Al-Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch during Friday prayers.

However, it has been reported that a third Malaysian was injured. — Bernama