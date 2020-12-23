Christmas: heavy traffic expected on several roads in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Higher traffic volume is expected on several roads in Negeri Sembilan from tomorrow until Jan 2 next year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir in a statement today said it involved 19 routes in all seven districts in the state.

In Seremban, traffic flow is expected to increase at Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah; Jalan Seremban-Tampin, Jalan Rasah, the North-South Expressway (north-south bound); in Nilai at Jalan Batang Benar-Pajam, Persiaran Utama/Jalan Besar Nilai; while in Port Dickson at Jalan Port Dickson-Seremban/Melaka and Jalan Pantai Port Dickson.

“In Tampin, we anticipate higher traffic volume at the Gemencheh town/Jalan Gemencheh Lama traffic lights and the traffic light junction at KM1 of the Tampin town while in Kuala Pilah, it involves Jalan Kuala Pilah-Seremban, Jalan Tampin-Kuala Pilah and Jalan Bahau-Kuala Pilah.

“Jalan Kuala Pilah-Simpang Pertang, Bahau town in Jempol; Kuala Klawang town in Jelebu; and Pedas-Linggi toll plaza as well as Jalan Kota-Rembau in Rembau,” he said.

Ibrahim advised those who plan to take a road trip to the east coast through Negeri Sembilan to use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

“Road users are also advised to adhere to road safety rules, obey the speed limit, be careful and considerate towards other road users, plan their trip and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey,” he said. — Bernama