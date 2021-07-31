“Cikgu Melankolik Malaya” uses Youtube channel to teach drawing techniques

PUTRAJAYA: Every Saturday at 9pm, teacher Kamarulzaman Muhd Yunus will be ready with his drawing equipment to impart his knowledge on Visual Arts Education (PSV) and interact directly with students on Youtube.

The teacher, who is known as “Cikgu Melankolik Malaya”, likens the YouTube platform as an extra class for his students to learn the techniques of drawing to help them get excellent results in their examination.

A teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Maluri, Kuala Lumpur, Kamarulzaman, who used to be an examiner for the PSV Paper 2 subject in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, teaches the right techniques that students need to apply in their drawing.

“When I do a ‘live stream’, students are excited to join, and when I mention their names during the live broadcast session, they will be happier,” he said when met by Bernama.

Kamarulzaman, 31, who started his live broadcast class on YouTube since November last year, said those who joined his YouTube class were not only his students, but also from other schools.

He said students who joined his YouTube class needed to only have basic items , like paper, pencil, colour pencils and erasers.

“The learning session on YouTube is not as formal as in the classroom. The concept I use is more relaxed to allow students to understand better,” he said, adding that the YouTube platform is easy to access either by using smartphone or laptop.

Kamarulzaman, who is from Kelantan, said he spent about RM3,000 to set up his own computer set for the purpose.

“I bought the necessary parts in stages and it took me almost three months to have a complete set,” he added.

On the name “Cikgu Melankolik Malaya”, Kamarulzaman said he had used the name “Melankolik” since his student days at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris.

“Many know me by that name,” he added.

A check on YouTube found Cikgu Melankolik Malaya’s account has 503 followers.

-Bernama