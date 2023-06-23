City folk excited to own Madani neighborhood project homes

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s introduction of the MADANI Neighbourhood housing programme will be able to assist and provide more opportunities to low-income Malaysians, especially youth, to own their own homes, even with the current rise in living costs.

For private sector worker Alias Abdullah, 51, the government’s move was timely as it showed its concern about the need for youth to own their own homes at affordable prices.

“This is great news and will attract youths to buy homes. I myself will recommend it to my children.

“Just that I hope the government will assist in the process of the home purchase, such as the bank loan and legal fees,” he told Bernama here following news that the government has introduced five MADANI Neighbourhood development projects in the Federal Territories today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the projects, which will be developed this year, will provide M40 and B40 categories and youth the chance to own homes at prices of RM150,000 to RM200,000.

The five projects are MADANI Prihatin Residences, MADANI Residences, MADANI Sejahtera Residences, MADANI Majlis Homes and MADANI Ihsan Homes.

Retiree Rohaya Mustafa, 52, said the introduction of the MADANI Neighbourhood itself showed the community togetherness in the area.

“Within that one area, there are already so many basic amenities...the community, including residents, do not need to go for to settle their needs,” she said.

Entrepreneur Roy Pheh Wai Jung, 36, from Ampang shared that the Malaysian government could still afford to prepare housing at cheap and affordable prices, compared to other Asian countries.

“This is a good effort, even though the price is low, the basic amenities aren’t forgotten and will bring comfort to residents,” he added.-Bernama