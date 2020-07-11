Civil Defence Force needs sufficient assets to cope with disasters: Redzuan

ALOR STAR: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) needs sufficient assets to cope with any possible disaster, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions), Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix) said.

He said it was important to be fully-equipped as this would ensure that APM’s preparedness and response is always at optimal level.

“We are examining all these assets such as the use of (assets) in the airspace ... so far there is only an ambulance for emergency assistance,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Kedah APM staff at Anak Bukit near here, today.

In his speech, he called on APM personnel to be better prepared to ensure efficient service in rendering aid during disasters, adding that he was proud of the achievements and capabilities shown by APM officers and members.

Also present were Deputy Minister Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid and APM chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab. — Bernama