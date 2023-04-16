Civil servant charged with six counts of graft

JOHOR BAHRU: A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to six counts of using her position to obtain bribes through the quotation of a company in which she has an interest, three years ago.

Nurul Syahirah Omar, 31, administrative assistant (Clerical and Operations) at the Mersing Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) as an individual who has an interest in Amir Barakah Enterprise, was charged with submitting the company’s quotation totalling RM13,480.20 through the market research form documents to implement various purpose.

According to the fact of the case, Nurul Syahirah, the mother of a five-year-old boy, was accused of supplying Nissan vehicle spare parts; office equipment spare parts and the department’s vehicle repairs.

She was also charged with carrying out the maintenance of broadcasting and communication equipment, the supply of spare parts for electrical and electronic equipment and the maintenance of passenger vehicles.

She was alleged to have committed these offences between August and November 2020 at the Mersing DID office.

All offences were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail allowed the accused a bail of RM7,000 for all charges, in one local surety, and ordered her to surrender her passport to the court as well as to report at the MACC office once a month.

The court set May 16 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama