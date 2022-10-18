Civil servant claims trial to soliciting, accepting RM15,000 in bribes

KOTA KINABALU: A civil servant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today on two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM15,000 in September 2020.

Ali Hashin Nasip, 54, who works as a driver at a state government agency, made the plea after all the charges were read out before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

He was accused of soliciting a bribe of RM10,000 from an individual on Sept 5, 2020, at the Kudat District Land Office as an inducement to speed up the application for the extension of the lease period of the individual’s land.

Ali Hashin was also charged with accepting cash of RM5,000 for the same purpose at a restaurant in the Kota Kinabalu district on Sept 19 of the same year.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Abu Bakar allowed bail at RM7,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 28 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC prosecuting officers Norsham Saharom and Joe Randy Juster, while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama