Civil servant remanded to assist probe into RM35,000 bribery case

TERENGGANU: A civil servant was remanded for six days starting today until Tuesday to assist a probe into a RM35,000 bribery case.

The bribe is believed to be in return for helping in a court case handled by the suspect who works in the enforcement division of a government department in Terengganu.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Noor Diana Abd Aziz after receiving an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct an investigation under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to an MACC source, the suspect, who is in his 40s, was arrested at 4.15 pm yesterday in Kuala Terengganu, following an operation carried out by the state MACC. - Bernama