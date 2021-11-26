Civil servants in Penang to receive special finanacial assistance

GEORGE TOWN: Penang state government employees and federal civil servants who are paid salaries by the state government will receive special financial assistance amounting to half a month’s salary, or a minimum of RM1,000.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) when making the announcement said he hoped the special aid would spur civil servants in the state to provide more excellent service in the years to come.

“The unselfish role they played as frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic is greatly appreciated.

“The Special Financial Aid payment will involve 3,962 civil servants with a financial impact totalling RM5.59 million. The payment will be made in December 2021,” he said when tabling the Penang 2022 Budget at the state legislative assembly here today.

He also announced a payment of RM300 each to Al Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers and supervisors, Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat teachers and also teachers and staff of Chinese private schools.

Teachers in tahfiz centres, traditional religious schools, Islamic kindergarten school teachers would receive RM200 each, he added.

He said the payments which involved a total of RM940,600, would also be disbursed in December 2021. — Bernama