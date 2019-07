SEPANG: The government has invited all civil society organisations (CSOs) and relevant stakeholders involved in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza to provide suggestions on how to optimise the use of resources when facilitating assistance to the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix), in making the call, said the CSOs could also give input to the government on the best way to channel financial assistance to the people working on the ground helping the Palestinians.

“Wisma Putra is studying the channelling of money to the struggle of the people of Palestine.

“For example, if the government spends USD100,000 to help Palestinian people, we are looking at the possibility on how a portion of the money can be channelled to the main CSOs on the ground (conducting humanitarian assistance),“ he told the media after sending off a delegation to Gaza at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here tonight.

The delegation to provide humanitarian assistance, comprising eight volunteers and headed by the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim) chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Sani Abdul Alim Araby, would return Malaysia on July 19.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmad Sani said that his delegation was grateful to enter Gaza this time after 40 failed attempts to enter the conflict zone in a span of six years.

While in Gaza, he said that Mapim would launch a Malaysian cultural centre and an education study centre.