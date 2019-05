KANGAR: A factory clerk claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to committing criminal intimidation against Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin early this month.

Y. Kumaresan, 36, from Gelugor, Penang allegedly threatened Mohd Asri with the intention of causing severe injury by “punching his mouth until he was warded” at an address in Padang Besar here at 6pm on May 1.

Kumaresan was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Norhayati Ibrahim set bail at RM5,000 in one surety, and the case was set for mention on May 17 for document submission and the accused to appoint a lawyer.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Farhan Aliff Ahmad while Hajar Ahmad of the Legal Aid Foundation acted as a temporary lawyer representing the accused. — Bernama