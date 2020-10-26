CMCO in Klang Valley extended to Nov 9

PETALING JAYA: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be extended for another 14 days until Nov 9.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the decision was made after authorities noted the risk of Covid-19 infection has not decreased despite the CMCO being in force for the past two weeks.

The CMCO was scheduled to end tomorrow. Ismail Sabri had initially announced that the CMCO was from Oct 14 to Oct 27. -Bernama

More to come