JITRA: Three siblings and actor Epy Kodiang were among 17 couples to have their marriage solemnised today in a simple ceremony at the Kubang Pasu district religious office, here.

The siblings – Amiera Solehah Mohd Nasir, 23, Mohamad Hafiz, 26 and Mohamad Helmi, 29, and their spouses, Nor Azam Ishak, 26, Nurul Rashidah Mohd Nasir, 27, and Nurul Hafizah Fauzi, 23, – had their marriage solemnised by their own ‘wali’ (guardian) before Kubang Pasu religious officer Syeikh Ahmad Muzammil Yub.

Meanwhile, Epy Kodiang whose real name Muhammad Hanafi Rusmadi, 28, of Raja Lawak fame, married his sweetheart, Siti Rahayu Omar, 28, a teacher, and had their marriage solemnised by Syeikh Ahmad Muzammil.

Later, when met by reporters after the ceremony, Amiera Solehah said she and her two brothers were grateful that their marriage solemnisation ceremonies went smoothly.

“Our father had intended to hold a ‘kenduri’ (wedding reception) after the “akad nikah” (marriage solemnisation). For me it was originally scheduled on April 11, May 28 for my eldest brother and May 27 for my second brother.

“However due to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the reception which was supposed to be held on May 30, had to be cancelled,” she said, adding that a new date has yet to be fixed.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hanafi was of the view that marriage solemnisation during CMCO proved to be simpler and with less cost.

“Our plan for the reception had to be cancelled, and maybe after this we will hold it on a small scale,” said Muhammad Hanafi whose original wedding date was set on June 1.

Syeikh Ahmad Muzammil said about 100 couples had their marriage solemnised at the religious office throughout Movement Control Order (MCO) and CMCO with the next ceremony to be held on June 9. - Bernama