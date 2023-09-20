Commercialisation boosts FRIM’s technology to high value market

KUALA LUMPUR: The commercialisation of various products based on natural resources and forestry by FRIM Incorporated Sdn Bhd (FRIM Inc) will strategically push the technology potential owned by the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) to a high-value market.

FRIM, in a statement today, said that this will simultaneously serve as a catalyst for innovation and commercialisation activities and generate returns to support the institute’s future research and development, as well as commercialisation and application (R&D, C & A).

It said FRIM Inc, established on Aug 4, 2017, generates income through the production of products based on natural resources and forestry, providing forestry-related technical expert services, training and technical courses as well as technology transfer activities through licensing to related industries.

“FRIM Inc also plays its role in increasing the capacity of its research and development (R&D) and promoting the commercialisation of innovative products, such as wood products and formulations based on plant extracts.

“In addition, it carries out technology transfer activities based on expertise that can be applied to customers, which involves the provision of consulting services related to the forestry industry to government agencies, the private sector and individuals,“ read the statement.

According to FRIM, the training courses offered are niche and capable of completing and strengthening the human capital programme of an organisation that focuses on the development of the forestry sector, management and forest products.

As for the sale of products and technology from R&D, FRIM said several companies have shown interest in obtaining its technology with some of them having signed commercialisation agreements through the licensing method.

This includes R&D commercialisation of Kacip Fatimah and Tongkat Ali extracts that have high potential health benefits as well as wood products, it said.

Apart from its role in promoting innovation and technology, FRIM Inc also carried out a tree planting programme with Affin Group at the FRIM Research Station, Selandar Melaka for the greening of the FRIM Research Station area.

It said 500 saplings of six different species were planted to raise the awareness of all parties about the importance of green cover areas and forests for well-being and quality of life as well as to improve the country’s ecosystem and biodiversity.

“The sale of saplings is also a business carried out by FRIM Inc. Various species of forest trees, ornamental trees and rare fruits can be obtained from the company. What is special about FRIM Inc compared to other nurseries is that the company issues a seedling registration certificate that will provide information on the plant material it supplied and of its authenticity,“ it said.-Bernama