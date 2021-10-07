Committee to monitor 12MP implementation to be set up -Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: A committee to monitor the achievement, policy implementation, and strategy of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) will be set up and chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix) said the committee will ensure that projects under the master plan follow the schedule.

The minister said this in his winding-up debate on the 12MP in the Dewan Rakyat in response to queries about key performance indicators and delivery mechanisms for the plan.

He added that there are several committees that will handle late projects at the ministry and state levels, such as the Ministry Development Action Council (MTPK) and the State Development Action Meeting (MTPNg).

To achieve the outcome stated in 12MP, the government has outlined the main strategies that will be supported by initiatives and actions to be implemented by the ministry or agency concerned, he said.

“The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) is finalising the Policy Implementation Plan (PPD).

“In this PPD, each strategy will be mapped out with the related initiatives and KPIs of the ministry and agency concerned. The PPD will be ready by November,” he said.

Commenting on the preparation of the 12MP document, the minister stressed that the document was not prepared by foreign consultants.

“It was prepared by EPU officials with the cooperation of the ministry and the support of several authorities who are involved in the inputs and proposals.

“EPU also received advice from INTAN, local consultants, and also former EPU officials to check on the consistency and improve the language style and presentation for better understanding,” he added.

Mustapa said the cost of preparing the 12MP document came up to RM4.2 million, “which is why the claim by the Port Dickson MP that it cost RM2 billion was without basis.”

-Bernama