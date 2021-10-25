Community leaders should equip themselves with information delivery skills

MIRI: Community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) must always be prepared with knowledge and skills to deliver information so that all messages and aids of the state government are well-understood by the people.

Sarawak Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development (KWKPM) Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (pix) said the people placed high hopes on KMKK as their leaders at grassroots level especially in ensuring all aids provided reached the people.

As such, she said engagement programmes and briefings with KMKK were important to enable them to carry out their duties as leaders as well as facilitators in channelling state government assistance.

“In line with the effort of the state government to streamline the structure and functions of KMKK, KMKK as leaders at the grassroots must also enhance their respective knowledge and skills.

“The effort to boost knowledge and information among KMKK is important so that when asked by the people, we (KMKK) can help directly, as facilitators and project KMKK as examplary leaders,” she said.

In the same programme, Fatimah also handed over assistance to 21 recipients through various welfare initiatives introduced by the Sarawak government such as Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS), Maternity Aid (BIB) and Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC). — Bernama