SHAH ALAM: A company director, his son and six of their workers were arrested by police today in connection with the most recent dumping of scheduled waste into Sungai Gong, Rawang which led to a major water cut in the Klang Valley that affected over 1.2 million households on Monday.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the 62-year-old director and his 31-year-old son were held in Rawang at 11.30am.

He said the company’s workers comprising two Malaysians and four foreigners from Nepal, Pakistan and Myanmar were also arrested.

Fadzil said initial investigations showed that odour of the effluents was traced to Sungai Gong and is suspected to have originated from a company that repairs and sells construction machinery.

He said a remand order on the eight men will be sought at Selayang Court tomorrow.

Fadzil said the case is being investigated for “mischief by injury to works of irrigation” under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

On Monday at about 12.40am, water provider Air Selangor had detected three tonnes of effluents at its water source in Sungai Selangor.

As a result its water treatment plants were forced to cease operations for clean-up work of the pollutants.

Since the water cut on Monday, supply has resumed in phases to most of the affected areas.

Early last month, a similar water supply disruption for over a million households caused by the dumping of scheduled waste led to the arrest of four brothers.

They were all directors of a family-run business Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd in Batu Arang, Rawang, a company that also deals in the sale and repair of construction machinery.

The directors who are in their 50s and 60s were held on Sept 4 and remanded for 10 days before they were jointly charged in court for allegedly dumping effluents into Sungai Gong.

They were refused bail by the Selayang Court but were freed days later following an appeal by their lawyers.