Company director fined RM45,000 for cheating Socso

BUTTERWORTH: A company manager was fined RM45,000, in default nine months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for cheating the Social Security Organisation (Socso) by submitting false claims under Penjana Kerjaya 3.0 programme amounting to RM22,880 two years ago.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah handed down the sentence on Muhammad Al-Bukhari Abdullah, 38, after he pleaded guilty to two of the four charges made against him.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Al-Bukhari, who is a manager at Vshine Metal & Plastic Trading Company, was charged with cheating Socso by submitting the names of individuals who were not the company’s employees for incentives under Penjana Kerjaya 3.0 programme.

This prompted Socso to hand over funds of RM9,280 and RM13,600 into the account belonging to the accused company.

He was charged with committing the offences at the Penang Socso Office, on Nov 22 and Dec 5, 2021, respectively.

Both charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Judge Zulhazmi fined him RM10,000, in default three months in jail for the first offence and RM35,000, in default six months in jail for the second offence.

On the other two charges facing him, they were considered as ‘take into consideration”. -Bernama