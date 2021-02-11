Company director pleads guilty to content piracy charge through sale of Android Box

KUALA LUMPUR: The director of a company which sells Android TV Box sets pleaded guilty in court recently for promoting hardware and software which allow the bypassing of technological protection measures on copyrighted broadcast works.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPNDHEP) enforcement director Azman Adam said in a statement today that the company director pleaded guilty to the charge before Sessions Court Judge Rofiah Ahmad on Feb 8.

The court has set March 1 for sentencing and the case was prosecuted by the ministry’s deputy public prosecutor Tan Chiew King.

“Based on the charge, the company, at 4.55pm on Sept 2 last year, was on its way to sell a Long TV brand of Android Boxes in Shah Alam that contained copyrighted broadcasts.

“The company, located in I-City, Persiaran Multimedia, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor has violated Section 41(1) (ha) of the Copyrights Act 1987 for selling any technology or device for the purpose of bypassing any effective technological measures stated under subsection 36A(3) of the same Act,” the ministry said.

The company can be fined not less than RM4,000 and not more than RM40,000 for each product related to the offence or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

“The KPDNHEP will take stern action against suppliers and sellers who misuse devices and software with the aim of illegally intercepting and accessing content protected by the owner of his copyrighted works,” it said.

The ministry also reminded the public not to be fooled by the sale of Android TV Box devices.

He urged the public to channel any information on piracy activities through the 1-800-886-800 hotline or at 03-8882 6088 or via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317.

Reports can also be made at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or in person at any nearby KPDNHEP offices. -Bernama