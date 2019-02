JOHOR BARU: A company manager and a civil servant were detained by the Segamat branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) near Segamat yesterday to assist investigations over submission of false claims.

According to a source, the two suspects, the manager a male and the civil servant a woman, allegedly conspired on submitting false claims, amounting to RM7,200, to the Tangkak Industrial Training Institute (ILP) regarding a programme entitled “Effective Organisation Management Course”, which never materialised.

Both suspects, who are in their 40s, were arrested at 2.30pm, The civil servant is an assistant administrative officer at ILP Tangkak,

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and explained that the Segamat sessions court had issued a remand order for five days for the duo, starting today. — Bernama