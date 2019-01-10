Compatibility with ministers a factor in transfer of ministry sec-gens

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the transfers of ministry secretaries-general were made after taking into account various factors including their compatibility with their respective ministers.

The Prime Minister said a secretary-general can be transferred from one ministry to another based on performance or promotion.

“We also have to consider the situation where a minister cannot at all work with the officers. However, usually, we do not ask the minister whom he or she likes even though we know the quality of the officers required by a minister.

“We have to investigate first before we appoint,“ he told a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption here.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng; Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed also attended the meeting.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on the recent transfers and promotions of nine secretaries-general and three directors-general. — Bernama