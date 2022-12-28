Comprehensive database to identify targeted subsidy recipients: Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: All available databases will be integrated to identify those eligible for targeted petrol subsidies, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

He said the comprehensive database to be used would consist of data from not only the Road Transport Department (JPJ) but also the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Bank Negara, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the Department of Statistics Malaysia and university studies.

He said having a comprehensive data centre was important and necessary to make the targeted subsidy mechanism a success.

“I have already clearly stated that JPJ data is among the data needed, as we also have data from IRB, Khazanah, Department of Statistics, Bank Negara and university studies.

“We need to gather all the data. The ministry or the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) should look at all the data before we make a final decision,“ he said at a press conference after attending the Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce (DPIM) meeting here last night.

Salahuddin said this when asked to comment on economists’ views that granting targeted petrol subsidies based on the cubic capacity (cc) of vehicle engines was not very appropriate.

It was recently reported that the JPJ database can be used for the RON95 petrol subsidy scheme, as the government can identify those eligible based on the engine capacity of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said the ministry was looking into the ‘Nano Retailers’ initiative as a measure to help housewives earn some income.

He said the initiative could be implemented in collaboration with DPIM to enable housewives to sell 11 basic items such as sugar, flour, eggs, rice, cooking oil and dry goods.

“We will help these people to source their goods directly from manufacturers so that they need not have to go through three or four layers of middlemen.

“Besides being able to earn a small income, the B40 target group can also gain from getting goods at lower prices compared to buying from shops,“ he said.

He said the pilot project could be implemented in every state by involving several areas before it was expanded. - Bernama