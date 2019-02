PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is prepared to hear views from all parties on the proposed policy of compulsory immunisation vaccination, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the views were important as the proposed compulsory vaccination was a serious decision and would have an impact on the people.

“This is a big decision but the ministry and I are prepared to hear and bring the views to the post-cabinet meeting.

“The outcome will all depend on the discussion and debate, besides seeing the pros and cons to the current situation,” he told reporters.

Dr Dzulkefly had earlier witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) and Singapore’s National University Hospital (NUH) and CytoMed Therapeutics Pte Ltd. at Menara SuezCap, here, today.

The MoU was aimed at enhancing Malaysia-Singapore cooperation in developing drugs and research capability between the two neighbouring countries.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Dzulkefly said the MoU between CRM and NUH would open up training opportunities in early phase research and encourage more research to be conducted in Malaysia, especially in the field of oncology.

“Meanwhile, collaboration with CytoMed Therapeutics will bring cutting-edge immunotherapy development to the Malaysian research environment.

“I wish all partners much success in this important endeavour which has much potential to enhance and possibly save lives,” he added. — Bernama