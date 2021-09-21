Computer software developer loses RM1.2 million to scammers

KUALA LUMPUR: As a computer software expert, he should have been aware of prowling scammers and known better of their trickery.

However, this 61-year-old software developer of a private company fell for a ruse pulled off by phone scammers and lost over RM1.2 million of his savings.

Kuala Lumpur police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) deputy chief Supt Tan Poh Cheok said today the man had on July 29 received a call from an individual who claimed to be from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and alleged that he owed backdated taxes and was involved in money laundering activities.

He said later, the victim received a call from another individual who claimed that he was an officer attached to the Malacca police.

Tan said the “officer” told the victim he was in the police wanted list and ordered him to reveal his banking details.

He said the scammer also demanded other financial particulars such as share investments and that of his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account.

Tan said the victim was then ordered to transfer funds from his EPF account and other bank accounts into a single account which was accessible to the scammers.

“Without his knowledge, RM1.21 million was transfered out to unknown accounts. The victim was later told that the transfers were done to ‘freeze’ his accounts and for investigations,“ he said.

Tan said the victim lodged a police report after realising he had been conned.