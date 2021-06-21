Concern over collapse of falsework, IEM offers assistance

PETALING JAYA: The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM) is has expressed concern over the recent collapse of falsework during construction of the highway segment of the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) in Sungai Buloh which injured two workers on June 19.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (OSHA) prescribed general duties of an employer to ensure the falsework and formwork are safe for the workers, and the employer must also provide the safe systems at work (commonly known as method statement or safe work procedure) based on the risk assessment, carried out during planning, and designing for the construction work, its president Ong Ching Loon said today.

The safe systems at work must be fail-safe to ensure the workers are not at risk of injury while working on it, he pointed out.

“As the construction work activities often require engineering knowledge, the employer must ensure that there are qualified engineers appointed to plan, manage, monitor and supervise the construction work activities,” Ong said in a statement.

He said IEM is willing to offer our technical assistance and opinion in the investigation. The IEM is recognised locally and internationally as the learned society and professional body representing a wide cross sections of engineering practice, many of its members are learned and experienced practitioners in their own field of expertise who will be able to offer their expert opinions.