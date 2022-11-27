Confidence vote for PM sensible, resolves legitimacy issue: Amiruddin

BANGI: Tabling of the motion of confidence for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Rakyat session is a sensible move to confirm his legitimacy as Prime Minister.

PKR vice president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the move will also resolve further disputes made by certain parties like what the previous administration faced.

“However, if it (confidence vote) is not tabled, we still need to table the budget and the budget itself can be considered as a confidence vote,” he told reporters today after officiating at the closing ceremony and prize presentation of the MASISWA Networking Games 2022 Championship at Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) here.

In his maiden press conference after his swearing-in ceremony as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister last Thursday, Anwar said the first agenda of the 15th Parliament assembly sitting on Dec 19 would be the tabling of a confidence vote to put questions about his legitimacy as prime minister to rest. - Bernama