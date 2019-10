PETALING JAYA: All that transpired at Sunday’s Malay Dignity Congress has drawn flak from various quarters, with many saying that it had taken nation-building a step backwards.

According to National Patriot Association (Patriot) president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix), the event reeked of “too much racism” when Malaysia-centric discussions should instead be taking place.

Patriot communications director Kapt (Rtd) Dr Wong Ang Peng expressed dismay that such regressive steps are taken at a time when it was “most important” for the country to move forward to face the impending economic hardship.

“Building bridges and fostering understanding should become more important after 60 years of divisive politicking,” he said.

Responding to a statement by chief organiser of the event Zainal Kling, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy said the police should investigate the alleged controversial statements he made in his speech.

Zainal had claimed that the social contract between the Malays and non-Malays was the basis on which the latter had been granted citizenship and this could be terminated if they broke the agreement.

He accused the non-Malays of wanting to manipulate the Malays, undermining their dignity as well as mocking their religion, the Malay rulers and the special position of the Malays.

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said the congress could have led the way to a “golden age” for the country as a nation of unity, justice, freedom, excellence and integrity.

“Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, place or origin, must be united, and be loyal to the principles of the Federal Constitution and the Rukun Negara,” he said.

Lim cited the invitation from Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to pull Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia out of Pakatan Harapan and team up with Umno and PAS for the sake of Malay unity as an example of a regressive move.

Mahathir has rejected the invitation, saying that Malaysia is a multi-racial country and “it would not be right for the government to consist of members of only one race”.

Centre for a Better Tomorrow co-president Gan Ping Sieu said in a statement that Mahathir’s attendance had lent an “officious air” to the congress.

“The resolutions and issues raised were highly contentious, such as (the call to) review the social contract, close down vernacular schools and reserve senior positions in the government to only one community,” Gan said.

“Worse still, the event was co-organised by public universities, which is most unbecoming of tertiary academic institutions which has students from all communities, and they are largely funded by public coffers.”

Malaysian Bar president Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said the Bar was “disturbed” to hear news reports calling on the council to not interfere in matters pertaining to Islam in the name of human rights.

“Such an assertion is mischievous and unfounded,” he said, adding that the Bar has stood up to protect the rights of all Malaysians and would continue to speak up on matters pertaining to the law and matters of public interest, uninfluenced, and without fear or favour.