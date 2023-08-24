Construction of Segambut 2 Railway Station catalyst for development of surrounding area

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of the Segambut 2 Railway Station, near United Point Residence here, will be a catalyst for development in the area and turn Segambut into a high-density area.

Apart from this, Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) and IDP Industrial Development Sdn Bhd believe that the construction of the station which is expected to be completed by November 2025 will ease road traffic congestion as well as encourage home ownership among those who want to live or work near the city centre.

IDP Industrial is the developer of the new railway station project while RAC is a government corporation that has provided the land site for the project.

Today, the two signed a development agreement for the construction of Segambut 2 Railway Station in the capital, with RAC represented by its chief executive officer Azhar Ahmad while IDP Industrial was represented by its director Kong Pak Lim.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke; Youth and Sports Minister and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh; and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

“It is estimated that a total of 330,600 residents live within the four-kilometre (km) radius from United Point Residence, and with the construction of the railway station with a modern concept, it is expected to provide a conducive and comfortable atmosphere to commuters.

“This is because it is expected that 400 passengers will be able to use the railway station at one time compared to the existing Segambut Railway Station which is a stop with very limited facilities,“ according to a joint statement issued by RAC and IDP following the signing of the agreement.

The railway station will be equipped with facilities such as four units of escalators and lifts, six units of business space, a pedestrian overpass and bus stop facilities, as well as taxi and passenger pick-up and drop-off areas.

Meanwhile, Loke said with the signing of the agreement, the government through RAC will receive a “return in kind”, which is a new railway station building worth RM34.1 million, and RM3.5 million as a “one-off” to cover maintenance charges and other related charges.

“After more than five years of work, the construction of this train station has finally been finalised. We hope that it will be able to increase the number of passengers in addition to reducing traffic congestion in Segambut,“ he said.

At the opening ceremony of the RAC Property Showcase 2023, which took place before that, Loke said the government through RAC offered 10 railway land sites in six states with high potential to be developed for various projects.

He said the parcels of land with a total area of ​​369.45 acres (149.51 hectares) are located in Penang, Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perlis, and Kelantan with five of them being within access to train services and therefore suitable to be developed with the concept of Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

“These RAC land need to be developed, with value-added, so that the corporation can enjoy maximum returns which can then be used for the development of the national railway sector.

“I welcome the big developers to pay attention to this opportunity because it is our new approach in making the transport sector a catalyst for the country’s economic development,“ he added. -Bernama