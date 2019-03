KUCHING: The construction sector recorded the highest fatal workplace accident rate in Sarawak last year.

Sarawak Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) director Dr Nor Halim Hasan told the media here today there were 47 accidents which resulted in 24 deaths.

Six of the fatalities were due to falling from high places.

“Based on 2018 statistics, Sarawak DOSH charged three construction companies and issued 26 compounds on 11 workplaces,” he said, adding that Sarawak DOSH was holding a Cegah Jatuh Cegah Runtuh (Fall and Collapse Prevention) Operation in the construction sector from Feb 25 to March 24 this year, which focused on activities related to work in high places and concrete works. — Bernama